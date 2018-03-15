Canfield marching band to be in Chicago Saint Patrick's Day para - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield marching band to be in Chicago Saint Patrick's Day parade

Posted: Updated:
By Brandon Kozial, Multi-Media Prodicer
Connect
CANFIELD, Ohio -

The Canfield High School Cardinal Pride Marching Band members are taking their talent to Chicago and will march in the city's St. Patrick's Day parade this weekend. 

Thursday, the Cardinals loaded the buses for the parade in Chi-Town, taking place on March 17.

21 News got student reactions, including eight-year-band-member Rajan Taneja who called the opportunity a "big honor."

Taneja said this will be the first big trip for some of his band members.

The parade will begin at 12 pm.

Cardinal Pride fans can catch a live stream of the parade on NBCNewYork.com.

