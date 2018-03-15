Boardman man indicted for rape, child pornography charges - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boardman man indicted for rape, child pornography charges

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A Boardman man is facing new charges stemming from information found during a raid on two of his homes last May. 

Thirty-seven-year-old Robert Boyd was indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday on one charge of rape, one count of gross sexual imposition, three charges of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, and eight charges of the illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material. 

According to the indictment, Boyd is charged with the rape of a girl who was 17-years-old at the time. 

The indictment then alleges that in a separate incident Boyd had sexual contact with a victim who was 14-year-old at the time. 

A third victim, 16, is then listed in the indictment, under an allegation that Boyd provided that juvenile with sexually related movies on three occasions. 

The remaining eight charges allege that Boyd was in possession of child pornography. 

Boardman police investigators raided Boyd's home on Lockwood Boulevard last May after a juvenile female provided information to a school resource officer.

At that time, Police Chief Jack Nichols told 21 News that investigators wanted to inspect the computers to find out if they contain any sexually oriented material.

According to the indictment the charges stem from incidents in March, April, and May of 2017. 

Boyd was taken into custody on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and providing alcohol to a minor.

