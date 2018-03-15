Ohio State outlasts South Dakota State 81-73 in West Region

Kam Williams made a tiebreaking four-point play with 1:36 left, then added a trio of free throws after being fouled on another 3-point attempt, lifting Ohio State to an 81-73 victory over South Dakota State in the...More >>
The McCourty twins are back together.More >>
Tyrod Taylor has no plans to be anything other than Cleveland's starting quarterback - for years.More >>
By STEPHEN WHYNO AND JOHN WAWROW AP Hockey WritersMore >>
High school basketball scores from Wednesday, March 14, 2018.More >>
Following four trades and a flurry of free-agent deals, the Cleveland Browns are looking better.More >>
The Youngstown State women's basketball team went cold in the second half and had its season end with a 70-59 loss to Binghamton in the opening round of the Women's Basketball Invitational on Wednesday evening at Beeghly Center.More >>
