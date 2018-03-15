Taylor website attacks GOP governor's race rival Mike DeWine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor's gubernatorial campaign has launched a website attacking the record of Republican rival Mike DeWine, Ohio's attorney general.

The website launched Thursday expands Taylor's attacks against DeWine's long record in elective office, including as a U.S. senator, in what's been a particularly nasty primary.

Taylor, DeWine, a crowded field of Democrats and the Green Party's Constance Gadell-Newton are vying to succeed Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), who's term-limited.

Taylor's spokesman said the website was launched "lest Ohioans forget DC DeWine's liberal record on the conservative issues that matter most to GOP primary voters."

DeWine's campaign said Taylor's engaged in "gutter politics, false accusations and name-calling."

The Taylor campaign said it was correcting a leaflet Thursday that falsely stated DeWine didn't attend the 2016 Republican National Convention.

