Man shot at Youngstown bar

Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting at a Youngstown bar.

Police say a man was shot in the arm at Club Vortex at 221 Belmont Avenue at around 12:30 am Friday.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where police say he is in stable condition.

Investigators are still trying to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Club Vortex was formerly known as The Cell.

No arrests have been made.

