Grand jury considers case of violent home invasion in St. Clair Twp.

A grand jury will decide if a man arrested in connection with a violent home invasion in Columbiana County will face more serious charges.

Robert E. Stevens, 49, who's charged with tampering with evidence, waived an appearance for Thursday's preliminary hearing in East Liverpool Municipal Court.

His case was bound over to the county grand jury for further consideration.

Stevens is jailed on $500,000 bond in connection with the beating of an elderly man at his St. Clair Township home.

Stevens was arrested last Friday after an 89-year-old man was beaten at his Lisbon Street home.

The victim was last listed in critical condition at a Pittsburgh hospital.