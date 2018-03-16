Friday will feel like early January but this weekend will be much better

Friday will be another brutal day with highs struggling to make it near freezing and flurries or light snow showers around in the morning.

Improving conditions will come the second half of the day with a decrease in clouds leading to a mostly sunny sky by sunset.

Saturday will kick off what will be a well-welcomed weather weekend. Highs will reach the mid-40s Saturday under a mostly sunny sky and abundant sunshine will be the call Sunday with highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday will usher in rain or snow showers the second half of the day with a transition to snow later in the evening.

Snow showers are likely Wednesday with possible accumulations.