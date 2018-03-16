Congressman Tim Ryan seeks another $1 billion to fight opioid war

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan is urging passage of a more comprehensive version of his bill signed into law three years ago to combat the opioid epidemic.

Calling it the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act 2.0, Ryan along with Representatives Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Ann Kuster (D-NH), and Tom MacArthur (R-NH) has introduced an updated response to the prescription drug and heroin epidemic.

CARA 2.0 would authorize approximately $1 billion in new funding to fight the opioid war and increases criminal penalties on manufacturers that don’t report suspicious orders or keep proper diversion protocols in place.

In addition, it provides enhanced first responder training and funds the expansion of specialized courts to treat the nation’s Veterans.

The bill is a House companion to bipartisan legislation recently introduced by Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman, and Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI).

“I understand the damage the opioid epidemic causes in neighborhoods in every zip code each and every day,” said Ryan who co-chairs the Congressional Addiction, Treatment and Recovery Caucus. “In my state of Ohio, fatal drug overdoses have been the leading cause of accidental death since 2007.”

The bill would provide $6 billion in funding for prevention and law enforcement services to local communities.

CARA 2.0 Policy Changes:

Three day limit on initial opioid prescriptions for acute pain as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Makes permanent Section 303 of CARA which allows physician assistants and nurse practitioners to prescribe buprenorphine under the direction of a qualified physician. Allows states to waive the limit on the number of patients a physician can treat with buprenorphine so long as they follow evidence-based guidelines. There is currently a cap of 100 patients per physician. Require physicians and pharmacists use their state PDMP upon prescribing or dispensing opioids. Increases civil and criminal penalties for opioid manufacturers that fail to report suspicious orders for opioids or fail to maintain effective controls against diversion of opioids. Creates a national standard for recovery residence to ensure quality housing for individuals in long-term recovery.

CARA 2.0 Authorization Levels: