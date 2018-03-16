Construction to bring detours in Sharon

Drivers can expect detours as work begins today on the final phase of a seven-year-long improvement project designed to make Route 718/760 in Mercer County safer, more efficient and more attractive.

The final phase will focus on South Dock Street in Sharon, from the intersection with Budd Street to a point just south of the intersection with State Street.

Work will include construction of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Dock Street and Connelly Boulevard, resurfacing Connelly Boulevard from the intersection with Dock Street to the Shenango Valley Freeway, and other construction.

Detours will be posted beginning Monday.

South Dock Street will remain open for southbound traffic throughout construction, but northbound traffic will be detoured, using Route 18 and East State Street.

Separate car and truck detours will be required when Connelly Boulevard is closed.

The posted car detour for Connelly Boulevard will use Sharpsville Avenue, East State Street, and Chestnut Street.

The posted truck detour for Connelly Boulevard will use the Shenango Valley Freeway (Route 62) West Budd Street, and Sterling Avenue.

A roundabout was selected as the preferred alternative for the intersection of South Dock Street and Connelly Boulevard based on safety and capacity considerations.

According to PennDOT statistics show such single-lane roundabouts have 90 percent fewer fatal accidents and 75 percent fewer serious-injury accidents than signalized intersections of similar size, and roundabouts move traffic 30 more efficiently during peak periods.

The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-September 2018.

The multi-year improvement program on the Route 718/760 corridor – at an overall combined cost of $24.6 million -- started in 2012 in Wheatland Borough at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Council Avenue.

Work on the corridor progressed along Broadway Avenue in Wheatland, Martin Luther King Boulevard in Farrell, and South Dock Street in Sharon.

Improvements along the corridor have included highway reconstruction, the addition of a center turn lane, turning radius improvements at some intersections, new sidewalks and curb ramps, upgraded drainage, new traffic signals, decorative highway lighting, signs, and landscaping.

Kirila Contractors of Brookfield, Ohio, has been the contractor for each section of the corridor improvement project.

The contract cost for the final phase is $4,122,048.62, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.