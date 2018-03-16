Crews battle two-alarm house fire in Sharon

Firefighters from surrounding communities were called to a two-alarm house fire in Sharon early Friday.

Someone called 9-1-1 at around 7:15 am reporting smoke coming from the roof of a home at 260 Sherman Avenue.

Other departments were called out, including firefighters from Hermitage, Farrell and across the state line in Brookfield.

Investigators say everyone inside the house escaped safely.

Fire officials are still trying to find out what caused the fire.