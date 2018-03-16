Boys and Girls Club employee arrested after students smell "potent" pot

An employee of the Boys and Girls Club is facing criminal charges after several students reported smelling marijuana.

According to a police report 37-year-old, Rodney Ollie was in a classroom at Paul C. Bunn Elementary, which is a Youngstown City School, with several students.

An administrator at the school reportedly told police that students began to talk amongst themselves about the odor.

The police report says the administrator asked Ollie about his backpack, at which point he allegedly began looking outside and responded, "Yeah my bag has stuff in it and it's potent. I took it outside."

The administrator then reportedly contacted police.

When officers got to the school they allegedly found a backpack outside of the school and could smell marijuana.

A report says that police approached Ollie and asked him what was in the backpack to which he responded "My weed."

Officers say they arrested Ollie.

The report notes that Ollie was "cooperative and polite" throughout the entire process.

Ollie was booked on a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana. Police say he also had a warrant out for his arrest through the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office.