Dog owner pleads no contest to alleged attacks in Newton Township

A Newton Township man has changed his plea to allegations that his dogs allegedly attacked humans and animals earlier this year.

57-year-old David Hanson entered a plea of "no contest" to one charge of having dogs at large.

Hanson was charged after three dogs which authorities have described as aggressive were captured earlier that morning in the yard of a home on East River Road in the Township.

Hanson was ordered to pay fines.

The capture came one day after the Trumbull County Sheriff told residents in the Newton Falls area to be on the lookout for three German Shepherds who attacked an employee of Venture Plastics on Ravenna-Warren Road.

The victim received hospital treatment for several deep cuts.

Deputies say they searched the area at the time but were unable to find the animals.

They were spotted two days later after they were spotted by an alert neighbor.

At that time, Gwen Logan, the Executive Dog Warden at the Trumbull County Dog Warden's Office, said, "The three German Shepherds in question that we have right now at our facility have been a problem for the Newton Falls community for a very long period of time. This summer we cited him for them running at large. They have been running and taking down animals, they've been hunting and they've been off the property many, many times. Numerous times, also by the Braceville Police."

The dog warden says the owner has repeatedly failed to contain his animals to his own property.

The fate of the animals is still up to a judge, a hearing on a civil case regarding whether they'll be deemed "vicious" has been set for May.



Hanson's attorney, Harry DePietro, argues the dogs are friendly and have never attacked anyone before.

"They've gotten loose before, incident where they've killed some ducks of a neighbor not too many months ago, other than that these dogs have not been aggressive to people or animals," Attorney DePietro said.

According to the Trumbull County Dog Warden if Hanson does get the dogs back he could be ordered to get each dog insured for $100,000, he may also be forced to keep the dogs in an enclosure that has a top on it so the dogs can't escape, and if the dogs are walked or off the property they may be required to be muzzled.

