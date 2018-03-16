Dog owner pleads no contest to alleged attacks in Newton Township

An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm.More >>
An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
Ohio's attorney general says he will appeal a federal judge's decision to put on hold a state law that bans doctors from performing abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.More >>
Ohio's attorney general says he will appeal a federal judge's decision to put on hold a state law that bans doctors from performing abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.More >>
Police in Youngstown say they found a bag of what appears to be "fake crack", along with cocaine, marijuana, and hundreds of dollars in cash in a house on the city's south side.More >>
Police in Youngstown say they found a bag of what appears to be "fake crack", along with cocaine, marijuana, and hundreds of dollars in cash in a house on the city's south side.More >>
Funeral arrangements are being finalized for a 54-year-old Salem man who was struck and killed on Interstate 680 while working for the Ohio Department of Transportation.More >>
Funeral arrangements are being finalized for a 54-year-old Salem man who was struck and killed on Interstate 680 while working for the Ohio Department of Transportation.More >>
Valley law enforcement will be on the streets this weekend, looking for those who may have had a bit too many green beers.More >>
Valley law enforcement will be on the streets this weekend, looking for those who may have had a bit too many green beers.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
An Ohio man who ate Chipotle every day for the past 500 days says he is finally ready to eat something new.More >>
An Ohio man who ate Chipotle every day for the past 500 days says he is finally ready to eat something new.More >>
A jury has found a man guilty of all counts in the kidnapping, raping and killing of an Ohio State University student.More >>
A jury has found a man guilty of all counts in the kidnapping, raping and killing of an Ohio State University student.More >>
Officials in Ohio are trying to determine what caused an air duct to fall from the ceiling at an indoor water park, injuring several people.More >>
Officials in Ohio are trying to determine what caused an air duct to fall from the ceiling at an indoor water park, injuring several people.More >>
A 155-year-old legend about buried federal gold appears to have caught the attention of the FBI.More >>
A 155-year-old legend about buried federal gold appears to have caught the attention of the FBI.More >>
A former Philadelphia police officer accused of putting his adopted dog in a trash bag and dumping it at a park has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.More >>
A former Philadelphia police officer accused of putting his adopted dog in a trash bag and dumping it at a park has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.More >>
Authorities say a man who took an SUV on a test drive stole the vehicle at gunpoint.More >>
Authorities say a man who took an SUV on a test drive stole the vehicle at gunpoint.More >>
By MARK SCOLFORO Associated PressMore >>
By MARK SCOLFORO Associated PressMore >>
A 79-year-old Ohio man described as having Alzheimer's disease has been charged with murder and held on $1 million bond in the fatal shooting of his wife.More >>
A 79-year-old Ohio man described as having Alzheimer's disease has been charged with murder and held on $1 million bond in the fatal shooting of his wife.More >>
A Cleveland restaurant says someone won nearly $5 million in a weekly raffle that was intended to draw business and ended up lasting nearly a year as the jackpot climbed.More >>
A Cleveland restaurant says someone won nearly $5 million in a weekly raffle that was intended to draw business and ended up lasting nearly a year as the jackpot climbed.More >>