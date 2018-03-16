Funeral arrangements announced for Warren firefighter killed in - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Funeral arrangements announced for Warren firefighter killed in ATV crash

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
Casey Klein
WARREN, Ohio -

Funeral arrangements are being scheduled for a Warren firefighter killed in an ATV crash this week. 

Officials say Firefighter Casey Klein was killed during an ATV accident in Vernon Township Wednesday. 

A Norfolk and Southern train stopped near Fisher Corinth Road shortly before 6 p.m. after spotting a man underneath an ATV in a ditch.

The victim was later identified as Klein. 

According to the Firefighter's Union, services for Klein will be held at Rock of Grace Church at 6745 St Rt 5, Kinsman, Ohio on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. 

Union officials posted that calling hours for Klein have been scheduled from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., with funeral services to follow immediately after. 

At this point, officials have not said whether there will be a procession for Klein, saying in their social media posts that they expect to have a meeting with the department very soon to finalize logistics. 

Klein has been with the Warren Fire Department since 2001- except for when he stepped away to serve his country. 

According to the department, Klein was an Air Force Reservist who had been deployed "multiple" times. 

Assistant Chief Monrean said Klein was only a few months away from being promoted to a Lieutenant with the department. 

The department says they'll remember Kelin as a man who was dedicated to his job and his family. 

