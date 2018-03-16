Man found guilty in death of Ohio State student - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man found guilty in death of Ohio State student

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A jury has found a man guilty of all counts in the kidnapping, raping and killing of an Ohio State University student.

Jurors spend five hours deliberating Tuesday before reaching their decision on the charges 30-year-old Brian Golsby faced in the death of Reagan Tokes. Tokes' family wept as the jury read their verdict on what would have been her 23rd birthday.

Tokes' body was found in February 2017 at a park in Grove City, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Columbus. Police previously said they matched Golsby's DNA evidence from the woman's car.

Jurors will meet again Friday to decide of Golsby should receive the death penalty.

Golsby's attorney argues he should be spared because he didn't plan the murder, and instead panicked before shooting Tokes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Hubbard school rewinds No One Eats Alone

    Hubbard school rewinds No One Eats Alone

    Friday, March 16 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:31:51 GMT
    It could be called Getting to Know You, but it's actual name is No One Eats Alone. In February, schools nationwide celebrated No One Eats Alone, a national initiative aimed at ending social isolation in schools. At Hubbard Elementary it was such a big hit that the school brought it back on Friday. "Her name is Allie, she's not in my class and I've never met her," said Eli Barr as he met a new person at his table. "Our goal is to get them talking, knowing and meet...More >>
    It could be called Getting to Know You, but it's actual name is No One Eats Alone. In February, schools nationwide celebrated No One Eats Alone, a national initiative aimed at ending social isolation in schools. At Hubbard Elementary it was such a big hit that the school brought it back on Friday. "Her name is Allie, she's not in my class and I've never met her," said Eli Barr as he met a new person at his table. "Our goal is to get them talking, knowing and meet...More >>

  • Ohio to appeal in fight over Down syndrome ban on abortions

    Ohio to appeal in fight over Down syndrome ban on abortions

    Friday, March 16 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:08:33 GMT

    Ohio's attorney general says he will appeal a federal judge's decision to put on hold a state law that bans doctors from performing abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

    More >>

    Ohio's attorney general says he will appeal a federal judge's decision to put on hold a state law that bans doctors from performing abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

    More >>

  • Search warrant turns up 'fake crack' at alleged drug house in Youngstown

    Search warrant turns up 'fake crack' at alleged drug house in Youngstown

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:41:29 GMT
    David Johnson mugshotDavid Johnson mugshot

    Police in Youngstown say they found a bag of what appears to be "fake crack", along with cocaine, marijuana, and hundreds of dollars in cash in a house on the city's south side.  

    More >>

    Police in Youngstown say they found a bag of what appears to be "fake crack", along with cocaine, marijuana, and hundreds of dollars in cash in a house on the city's south side.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms