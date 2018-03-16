Man ends eating at Chipotle streak after 500 days - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man ends eating at Chipotle streak after 500 days

Posted: Updated:

TIFFIN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man who ate Chipotle every day for the past 500 days says he is finally ready to eat something new.

Bruce Wayne ended his streak Wednesday after grabbing a meal at the Tiffin Chipotle branch.

Wayne ended his streak in style, the Findlay Courier reports, by donning a Batsuit and ordering mini quesadillas because "leather isn't very forgiving."

Wayne broke the record for the most consecutive meals at the Mexican fast food restaurant in December at 426 days. Chipotle pledged a $4,260 donation to Seneca-based Financial Assistance for Cancer Treatment, in honor of the $10 a day average Wayne spent over the 426 days.

In a post on his Instagram Tuesday, Wayne says "it isn't just the end of one adventure; it's the start of a new one."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Hubbard school rewinds No One Eats Alone

    Hubbard school rewinds No One Eats Alone

    Friday, March 16 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:31:51 GMT
    It could be called Getting to Know You, but it's actual name is No One Eats Alone. In February, schools nationwide celebrated No One Eats Alone, a national initiative aimed at ending social isolation in schools. At Hubbard Elementary it was such a big hit that the school brought it back on Friday. "Her name is Allie, she's not in my class and I've never met her," said Eli Barr as he met a new person at his table. "Our goal is to get them talking, knowing and meet...More >>
    It could be called Getting to Know You, but it's actual name is No One Eats Alone. In February, schools nationwide celebrated No One Eats Alone, a national initiative aimed at ending social isolation in schools. At Hubbard Elementary it was such a big hit that the school brought it back on Friday. "Her name is Allie, she's not in my class and I've never met her," said Eli Barr as he met a new person at his table. "Our goal is to get them talking, knowing and meet...More >>

  • Ohio to appeal in fight over Down syndrome ban on abortions

    Ohio to appeal in fight over Down syndrome ban on abortions

    Friday, March 16 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:08:33 GMT

    Ohio's attorney general says he will appeal a federal judge's decision to put on hold a state law that bans doctors from performing abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

    More >>

    Ohio's attorney general says he will appeal a federal judge's decision to put on hold a state law that bans doctors from performing abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

    More >>

  • Search warrant turns up 'fake crack' at alleged drug house in Youngstown

    Search warrant turns up 'fake crack' at alleged drug house in Youngstown

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:41:29 GMT
    David Johnson mugshotDavid Johnson mugshot

    Police in Youngstown say they found a bag of what appears to be "fake crack", along with cocaine, marijuana, and hundreds of dollars in cash in a house on the city's south side.  

    More >>

    Police in Youngstown say they found a bag of what appears to be "fake crack", along with cocaine, marijuana, and hundreds of dollars in cash in a house on the city's south side.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms