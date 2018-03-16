Ohio to appeal in fight over Down syndrome ban on abortions - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio to appeal in fight over Down syndrome ban on abortions

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's attorney general says he will appeal a federal judge's decision to put on hold a state law that bans doctors from performing abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine says Ohio has "profound interests in combating discrimination against a class of human beings based upon disability."

Judge Timothy Black said Wednesday that opponents of the law are "highly likely" to successfully argue the law is unconstitutional. Black's ruling means the law won't take effect next week while a related lawsuit continues.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the state Department of Health, the state medical board and county prosecutors on behalf of Planned Parenthood and several abortion providers. It is seeking to have the law declared unconstitutional and thrown out.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Hubbard school rewinds No One Eats Alone

    Hubbard school rewinds No One Eats Alone

    Friday, March 16 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:31:51 GMT
    It could be called Getting to Know You, but it's actual name is No One Eats Alone. In February, schools nationwide celebrated No One Eats Alone, a national initiative aimed at ending social isolation in schools. At Hubbard Elementary it was such a big hit that the school brought it back on Friday. "Her name is Allie, she's not in my class and I've never met her," said Eli Barr as he met a new person at his table. "Our goal is to get them talking, knowing and meet...More >>
    It could be called Getting to Know You, but it's actual name is No One Eats Alone. In February, schools nationwide celebrated No One Eats Alone, a national initiative aimed at ending social isolation in schools. At Hubbard Elementary it was such a big hit that the school brought it back on Friday. "Her name is Allie, she's not in my class and I've never met her," said Eli Barr as he met a new person at his table. "Our goal is to get them talking, knowing and meet...More >>

  • Ohio to appeal in fight over Down syndrome ban on abortions

    Ohio to appeal in fight over Down syndrome ban on abortions

    Friday, March 16 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:08:33 GMT

    Ohio's attorney general says he will appeal a federal judge's decision to put on hold a state law that bans doctors from performing abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

    More >>

    Ohio's attorney general says he will appeal a federal judge's decision to put on hold a state law that bans doctors from performing abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

    More >>

  • Search warrant turns up 'fake crack' at alleged drug house in Youngstown

    Search warrant turns up 'fake crack' at alleged drug house in Youngstown

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:41:29 GMT
    David Johnson mugshotDavid Johnson mugshot

    Police in Youngstown say they found a bag of what appears to be "fake crack", along with cocaine, marijuana, and hundreds of dollars in cash in a house on the city's south side.  

    More >>

    Police in Youngstown say they found a bag of what appears to be "fake crack", along with cocaine, marijuana, and hundreds of dollars in cash in a house on the city's south side.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms