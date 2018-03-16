Ohio student suspended for staying in class during walkouts - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Ohio student suspended for staying in class during walkouts

Posted: Updated:

HILLIARD, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study hall.

Hilliard senior Jacob Shoemaker says school isn't the place for politics, and he wasn't taking sides Wednesday.

The district says it's responsible for students' safety and they can't be unsupervised.

Jacob's citation for not following instructions was shared online by a friend, prompting a flood of messages to his father.

Scott Shoemaker says some people thought his son was suspended for walking out, and angry comments accumulated, including some that mistook Scott for the principal. He says he also got a couple death threats and had to consider switching phone numbers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Hubbard school rewinds No One Eats Alone

    Hubbard school rewinds No One Eats Alone

    Friday, March 16 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:31:51 GMT
    It could be called Getting to Know You, but it's actual name is No One Eats Alone. In February, schools nationwide celebrated No One Eats Alone, a national initiative aimed at ending social isolation in schools. At Hubbard Elementary it was such a big hit that the school brought it back on Friday. "Her name is Allie, she's not in my class and I've never met her," said Eli Barr as he met a new person at his table. "Our goal is to get them talking, knowing and meet...More >>
    It could be called Getting to Know You, but it's actual name is No One Eats Alone. In February, schools nationwide celebrated No One Eats Alone, a national initiative aimed at ending social isolation in schools. At Hubbard Elementary it was such a big hit that the school brought it back on Friday. "Her name is Allie, she's not in my class and I've never met her," said Eli Barr as he met a new person at his table. "Our goal is to get them talking, knowing and meet...More >>

  • Ohio to appeal in fight over Down syndrome ban on abortions

    Ohio to appeal in fight over Down syndrome ban on abortions

    Friday, March 16 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:08:33 GMT

    Ohio's attorney general says he will appeal a federal judge's decision to put on hold a state law that bans doctors from performing abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

    More >>

    Ohio's attorney general says he will appeal a federal judge's decision to put on hold a state law that bans doctors from performing abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

    More >>

  • Search warrant turns up 'fake crack' at alleged drug house in Youngstown

    Search warrant turns up 'fake crack' at alleged drug house in Youngstown

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:41 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:41:29 GMT
    David Johnson mugshotDavid Johnson mugshot

    Police in Youngstown say they found a bag of what appears to be "fake crack", along with cocaine, marijuana, and hundreds of dollars in cash in a house on the city's south side.  

    More >>

    Police in Youngstown say they found a bag of what appears to be "fake crack", along with cocaine, marijuana, and hundreds of dollars in cash in a house on the city's south side.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms