Hubbard school rewinds No One Eats Alone

It could be called Getting to Know You, but it's actual name is No One Eats Alone. In February, schools nationwide celebrated No One Eats Alone, a national initiative aimed at ending social isolation in schools. At Hubbard Elementary it was such a big hit that the school brought it back on Friday.

"Her name is Allie, she's not in my class and I've never met her," said Eli Barr as he met a new person at his table.



"Our goal is to get them talking, knowing and meeting other people and at the end of the year when they head to the middle school they will have met a lot of different people not just kids who have been in their home rooms," Counselor Maggie Slovesko said.



Young Eli endorses the concept. "I like it because everybody has a chance to sit with new people and if you're a shy person you can find new friends to sit with,".

Lunch also includes games that prompt interaction among the new friends. Even the school cooks say this is a very positive experience for the kids.



"It helps the kids that are not very outgoing, that might just sit to themselves, they get included," Head cook Diane McAllen said.



The feedback from students and parents was so positive after the first time, the school is making No One Eats Alone a monthly event.



"So we thought why stop it, why make it a one time thing lets just keep going with it," said Slovesko.



It seems unlikely any student here will feel left out or lonely.