Family of ODOT worker killed on 680 urges drivers to pay attention and slow down

An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
(WKYC) - The Erie County Sheriff's Office has issued an AMBER Alert across the state of Ohio after a male child was abducted in Sandusky Friday afternoon. Authorities say 4-year-old D'Quai Hemchak was "forcibly removed from a vehicle by Jennifer Ann Hemchack, a non-custodial parent." The suspect then sped away in her car heading east, and the young boy is believed to be in "imminent danger." D'Quai is described as a 3-foot tall black male who weighs 30-35 pounds ...More >>
Loved ones of the Ohio Department of Transportation worker killed on Interstate 680 say they are devastated beyond belief. As Michelle Nicks explains they want motorists to slow down long enough to listen up because their pain is real, and they have a message that they hope will hit home. ODOT worker John Pasko told his fiance and his mother that he loved his job despite the dangers. But his family is questioning if an actual medical emergency is responsible for the crash that...More >>
An employee of the Boys and Girls Club is facing criminal charges after several students reported smelling marijuana.More >>
Here are the dining events for the 2018 Lenten season that have been submitted to 21 News.More >>
A pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people in Miami yesterday was being put together by a new accelerated bridge construction method.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio man who ate Chipotle every day for the past 500 days says he is finally ready to eat something new.More >>
A jury has found a man guilty of all counts in the kidnapping, raping and killing of an Ohio State University student.More >>
Officials in Ohio are trying to determine what caused an air duct to fall from the ceiling at an indoor water park, injuring several people.More >>
A 155-year-old legend about buried federal gold appears to have caught the attention of the FBI.More >>
A former Philadelphia police officer accused of putting his adopted dog in a trash bag and dumping it at a park has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.More >>
Authorities say a man who took an SUV on a test drive stole the vehicle at gunpoint.More >>
By MARK SCOLFORO Associated PressMore >>
A 79-year-old Ohio man described as having Alzheimer's disease has been charged with murder and held on $1 million bond in the fatal shooting of his wife.More >>
A Cleveland restaurant says someone won nearly $5 million in a weekly raffle that was intended to draw business and ended up lasting nearly a year as the jackpot climbed.More >>
