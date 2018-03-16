AMBER Alert out of Sandusky canceled

The Ohio Attorney General's Office has canceled the AMBER Alert sent out across the state this afternoon.

Authorities say 4-year-old D'Quai Hemchak was "forcibly removed from a vehicle by Jennifer Ann Hemchack, a non-custodial parent." The suspect then sped away in her car heading east, and the young boy is believed to be in "imminent danger."

D'Quai is described as a 3-foot tall black male who weighs 30-35 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has earrings in both ears along with one band aid on each leg. He was last seen wearing blue Nike sweat pants and a gray t-shirt with an emoji face on it.

Jennifer Ann Hemchak was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket. She is said to be driving a 2015 white Hyundai Sonata with a Florida license plate number of IWUM23. Officials believe she could be headed to that state.

The alert was cancelled at 8:26 p.m.