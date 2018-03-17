Youngstown Schools CEO interviewing for second superintendent's job

The Chief Executive Officer of the Youngstown City School District has been named as a finalist in the search for the superintendent of another school district out west.

According to the Fargo Public Schools website, Krish Mohip is one of the final four candidates being considered for superintendent of that North Dakota school system.

21 news reported earlier that Mohip is also one of the two finalists seeking the superintendent's job in the Boulder Valley School District in Colorado.

Interviews have already been conducted in Boulder with Mohip and the other man in the running for superintendent.

The Boulder Board of Education is expected to announce a decision soon.

Mohip's competition in Fargo is a school superintendent from Lynchburg, Virginia, an assistant superintendent from Colorado, as well as a faculty member for Grand Canyon University.

The Youngstown CEO is scheduled to be interviewed for the Fargo job on Monday, with the other three candidates scheduled for interviews later in the week.

All four will be questioned by members of the Fargo Board of Education as well as administrators, community members, support staff members, teachers and members of the media.

Fargo Public Schools is the second largest school district in North Dakota, serving more than 11,000 students in 23 buildings.

Mohip became Ohio's first school CEO in June of 2016 after the legislature passed House Bill 70 to restructure the academically troubled Youngstown school district.

The law gives the CEO sweeping powers over decisions about the future of Youngstown's schools.

After 21 News learned that he was a finalist for the Boulder job, Mohip said he is concerned about the safety of his three young children, citing three incidents of vandalism in recent months at his Youngstown home.

In addition, Mohip has faced resistance from members of the Youngstown School Board and the teacher's union since the beginning of his tenure.

Earlier this month three members of the Youngstown Academic Distress Commission which appointed Mohip announced their resignations.

Stay connected with 21 News for the latest on this developing story.