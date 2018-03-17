Rain or snow Saturday morning followed by some afternoon sunshine

Rain or snow Saturday morning followed by some afternoon sunshin - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Saturday will start off clear and quite but a system bringing rain and snow may impact the Valley late in the morning and early in the afternoon. 

If any precipitation falls it will be a light rain or snow shower. 

Highs Saturday will make it into the mid-40s and highs Sunday will fare even better reaching the low 50s!

Overall, it will be a quiet weather week with the exception of the snow that is possible come Wednesday. Highs will take a dip back into the 30s mid to late week before rebounding for the weekend. 

