Rain or snow Saturday morning followed by some afternoon sunshine

Happy St. Patrick's Day!

Saturday will start off clear and quite but a system bringing rain and snow may impact the Valley late in the morning and early in the afternoon.

If any precipitation falls it will be a light rain or snow shower.

Highs Saturday will make it into the mid-40s and highs Sunday will fare even better reaching the low 50s!

Overall, it will be a quiet weather week with the exception of the snow that is possible come Wednesday. Highs will take a dip back into the 30s mid to late week before rebounding for the weekend.