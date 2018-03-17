West Branch mini-bike has major purpose

It's a bike that may be a little on the small side, but the three people behind it at West Branch Middle School say they're hoping it makes a big difference.

Before he became a teacher, Scott Davis had a classic car restoration business. He uses that experience in his Career Based Intervention Class at West Branch Middle School. He's had his kids restore old mini-bikes in the past, but this year's project wasn't for a grade.

"Right after the school year started, we found out that one of our teachers was diagnosed with breast cancer. I just started trying to think of a way that we could help raise money," said Davis.

He had an old mini-bike laying around at home, so he asked for volunteers to help restore it to eventually raffle off. 8th graders Seth Lee and Ian Gentile stepped up to help.

"Every Monday night for three months now, they've been working on the bike," said Davis.

"I thought it was a good idea. I wanted to be a part of it," said Lee.

In the process, they learned more than just restoration skills.

"It's important for them to understand that it's really great just to do something to help somebody just to help somebody. There's no payment in it, there's no party, there's no reward other than doing something nice for somebody and feeling good about it," said Davis.

"Makes me feel good because now I can actually look at it and see what's been done," said Gentile.

The bike is now complete and will be raffled off April 27th, with all the money raised going to teacher Jen Smith.

So now that they're all done with the raffle bike their focus has turned to bike number two, which they'll be entering a competition in a couple months.

"At the end of the contest, they have to be running bikes and we have to videotape it on YouTube and we have to post it, and all of the members vote on the best bikes," said Davis.

No votes on the first one, but they're hopeful it will bring in plenty of raffle money; a mini-bike with a major purpose.

The drawing is April 27th. You can buy raffle tickets at the school or by contacting Scott Davis, with information available on Davis's website. You can also learn more about the competition on his website.