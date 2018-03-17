School leader describes school walkouts as teachable moment - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

School leader describes school walkouts as teachable moment

By Lindsay McCoy, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

The student walkouts this week at schools across the nation and the valley served as a learning experience for some about the democratic process and how it works.

Lordstown high school students wrote and delivered letters to Ohio lawmakers in Columbus pushing for more school security upgrades and mental health services.

District Superintendent Terry Armstrong joined WFMJ Weekend Today to reflect on allowing students to join the movement. He says students need to learn how to communicate with the government and local officials.

"I think as long as it's done appropriately and it doesn't take a lot of class time away, because this was a learning opportunity for them, this was a teachable moment," Armstrong said.

As long as it's done in a respectful way and doesn't disrupt the school day, Armstrong says students can learn from using their voices.

Lordstown formed a committee to plan the day trip to the state capital. They also painted the school spirit rock orange, which is the national color for school safety, and wrote the names of the victims of the Florida school shootings.

