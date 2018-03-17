Beachwood Mall evacuated after one person was shot and injured - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Beachwood Mall evacuated after one person was shot and injured

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -

Beachwood Mall in Cleveland was on lockdown and is now being evacuated following reports of an active shooter Saturday afternoon.

According to our Cleveland affiliate WKYC, the shooting happened outside the mall around 1:30 p.m. and resulted in one person being shot, who has since been taken to the hospital.

WKYC reports a suspect is now in custody.

The mall is currently closed.

This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest details as information becomes available. 

