It's feeling more like spring this weekend! Sunday will be filled with sunshine and temperatures will reach 50 by the afternoon.

The mild weather will not stick around as temperatures will start to fall at the beginning of the work week, with high temperatures only in the upper 30s by Wednesday.

The quiet weather pattern will continue, and the week will stay mostly dry.

Temperatures will rebound into the mid 40's by the weekend, and the chance for a rain or snow shower may return by Saturday.