Police: Possible police impostor stops at Sebring home

The Sebring Police Department is warning residents to be careful if they are confronted by someone claiming to be a police officer.

Police are on the lookout after a woman living on the 800 block of South 13th Street called Sebring Police after someone dressed as an officer knocked on her door at around 7 pm Saturday.

According to the woman, the man was dressed as a police officer and said he was from the Beloit Police Department.

The Village of Beloit does not have a police department but receives protection from Goshen Police.

The man said that he had received a call that her children were being abused and that he was there to check on them.

After “investigating”, the man told the woman he would be back to do a follow-up and children's services would contact her.

The man was driving an unmarked black sedan with a police light bar on top.

She described the man as a clean-cut white male with short hair and possibly a short mustache.

Sebring police are advising residents to answer their door only for officers if they can see they have a badge, a uniform with a recognizable police patch and are driving a cruiser with police department markings.

Officers should identify themselves by name, badge number, and department.

If anyone has more information on this incident or similar incidents, the Sebring Police wants you to call them at 330-938-6114.