Police: Possible police impostor stops at Sebring home - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: Possible police impostor stops at Sebring home

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
SEBRING, Ohio -

The Sebring Police Department is warning residents to be careful if they are confronted by someone claiming to be a police officer.

Police are on the lookout after a woman living on the 800 block of South 13th Street called Sebring Police after someone dressed as an officer knocked on her door at around 7 pm Saturday.

According to the woman, the man was dressed as a police officer and said he was from the Beloit Police Department.

The Village of Beloit does not have a police department but receives protection from Goshen Police.

The man said that he had received a call that her children were being abused and that he was there to check on them.

After “investigating”, the man told the woman he would be back to do a follow-up and children's services would contact her.

The man was driving an unmarked black sedan with a police light bar on top.

She described the man as a clean-cut white male with short hair and possibly a short mustache.

Sebring police are advising residents to answer their door only for officers if they can see they have a badge, a uniform with a recognizable police patch and are driving a cruiser with police department markings.

Officers should identify themselves by name, badge number, and department.

If anyone has more information on this incident or similar incidents, the Sebring Police wants you to call them at 330-938-6114.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Police: Possible police impostor stops at Sebring home

    Police: Possible police impostor stops at Sebring home

    Sunday, March 18 2018 8:51 AM EDT2018-03-18 12:51:31 GMT

    The Sebring Police Department is warning residents to be careful if they are confronted by someone claiming to be a police officer.

    More >>

    The Sebring Police Department is warning residents to be careful if they are confronted by someone claiming to be a police officer.

    More >>

  • Police suspect speed a factor in fatal Lawrence County crash

    Police suspect speed a factor in fatal Lawrence County crash

    Sunday, March 18 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-18 12:37:22 GMT

    A Lawrence County man died the night of St. Patrick's Day after he was thrown from his pickup truck that crashed in Hickory Township.

    More >>

    A Lawrence County man died the night of St. Patrick's Day after he was thrown from his pickup truck that crashed in Hickory Township.

    More >>

  • Company urges 1,100 Mercer County steelworkers to lobby for tariff exemption

    Company urges 1,100 Mercer County steelworkers to lobby for tariff exemption

    Sunday, March 18 2018 8:16 AM EDT2018-03-18 12:16:33 GMT

    While President Donald Trump's tariffs on foreign steel have meant bonuses for workers from one Mercer County company, 1,100 steelworkers at another local plant are worried the decision will cost them their jobs

    More >>

    While President Donald Trump's tariffs on foreign steel have meant bonuses for workers from one Mercer County company, 1,100 steelworkers at another local plant are worried the decision will cost them their jobs

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms