Company urges 1,100 Mercer County steelworkers to lobby for tariff exemption

While President Donald Trump's tariffs on foreign steel have meant bonuses for workers from one Mercer County company, 1,100 steelworkers at another local plant are worried the decision will cost them their jobs.

Executives at NLMK USA are urging employees to lobby the government to exempt semi-finished steel slabs from its 25% tariff introduced on March 8.

The tariff which is designed to protect and promote American steel jobs prompted the owners of Wheatland Tube and Sharon Tube to promise $1,000 bonuses to its workers at plants in Warren, Ohio, as well as Wheatland, Sharon, and Farrell.

However, the Russian-owned NLMK Pennsylvania says the 25-ton steel slabs they turn into rolled coils at their Farell facility are not made in the United States and must be imported.

NLMK also operates the nearby Sharon Coating galvanizing plant which processes the steel rolls produced in Farrell, which is NLMK USA's largest facility.

The President's Executive Order on the tariffs allows American companies to apply for exemptions which must be approved by the Department of Commerce.

NLMK USA is urging its workers to fill out form letters petitioning Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey to support an exemption on semi-finished steel slabs.

The petition says that the NLMK jobs cannot exist without the slabs.

“My biggest fear is we will not be able to survive in this market with a 25 percent steel tariff,” said NLMK Millwright Robert Bartell. “The whole Valley suffers when you lose good American jobs.”

NLMK bought the former Duferco plant in Farrell in 2011 and in 2016 announced an $80 million investment to build a new furnace at the plant.