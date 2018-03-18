Police suspect speed a factor in fatal Lawrence County crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police suspect speed a factor in fatal Lawrence County crash

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
HICKORY Twp., Pa. -

A Lawrence County man died the night of St. Patrick's Day after he was thrown from his pickup truck that crashed in Hickory Township.

State Police say 26-year-old Jon Eric Campbell was pronounced dead on arrival after the crash along the 1700 block of Harlansburg Road shortly before midnight.

Police say Campbell wasn't wearing a seatbelt when his truck went off the road, hit an embankment, went airborne, striking a tree and rolling over several times.

Investigators say one of the tires flew of the truck, damaging a home. No one in the home was injured.

Police suspect that speed was a factor in the crash.

