Police suspect speed a factor in fatal Lawrence County crash

An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
The Sebring Police Department is warning residents to be careful if they are confronted by someone claiming to be a police officer.More >>
A Lawrence County man died the night of St. Patrick's Day after he was thrown from his pickup truck that crashed in Hickory Township.More >>
While President Donald Trump's tariffs on foreign steel have meant bonuses for workers from one Mercer County company, 1,100 steelworkers at another local plant are worried the decision will cost them their jobsMore >>
A boil advisory for some residents in Brookfield Township has been lifted. The advisory was put into effect on Thursday for residents who live on State Route 7, north of Warren Sharon Road, including Richard Drive and David Lane, as well as Wyngate Manor Mobile Park.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio man who ate Chipotle every day for the past 500 days says he is finally ready to eat something new.More >>
A jury has found a man guilty of all counts in the kidnapping, raping and killing of an Ohio State University student.More >>
Officials in Ohio are trying to determine what caused an air duct to fall from the ceiling at an indoor water park, injuring several people.More >>
A 155-year-old legend about buried federal gold appears to have caught the attention of the FBI.More >>
A former Philadelphia police officer accused of putting his adopted dog in a trash bag and dumping it at a park has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.More >>
Authorities say a man who took an SUV on a test drive stole the vehicle at gunpoint.More >>
By MARK SCOLFORO Associated PressMore >>
A 79-year-old Ohio man described as having Alzheimer's disease has been charged with murder and held on $1 million bond in the fatal shooting of his wife.More >>
A Cleveland restaurant says someone won nearly $5 million in a weekly raffle that was intended to draw business and ended up lasting nearly a year as the jackpot climbed.More >>
