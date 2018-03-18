A sunny end to the weekend, highs get back to the 50s - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

A sunny end to the weekend, highs get back to the 50s

By Andrew DiPaolo, Weekend Meteorologist/Multi Media Journalist
Sunday will be well-welcomed as high pressure dominates the region and provides abundant sunshine and highs in the low 50s. 

Monday and Tuesday will feature partial sunshine and highs drop just slightly into the mid to upper 40s. 

Tuesday is also the first day of Spring! Spring officially begins at 12:15 pm. 

The next seven days will be the quietest they have been in a long time with only two chances for rain or snow. Unfortunately, temperatures will struggle to get above normal all but one of the next 10 days! 

