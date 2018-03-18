Ohio lawmakers call for investigation into HB 70

After a string of problems for the Youngstown City School District, two Ohio lawmakers are asking for a study on the effectiveness of the Youngstown Plan, saying policy makers should put education before politics.

The Youngstown Plan, or House Bill 70, was created in 2015. State Reps. John Boccieri (D-Poland) and Michele Lepore-Hagan (D-Youngstown) sent a letter to state Rep. Andrew Brenner (R-Powell) requesting the investigation.

Under the Youngstown Plan, the state took control of the YCSD by appointing a five-member Academic Distress Commission, which selected a CEO to oversee all of the district's operations.

Just this month three members of the Academic Distress Commission have resigned, and now CEO Krish Mohip is a finalist for two superintendent jobs across the country, in Boulder, Colorado, and Fargo, North Dakota.

On March 3, Academic Distress Commission Chairman Brian Benyo announced he was stepping down. Benyo is president of Brilex Industries and a founding member of the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition. He cited professional obligations and time restraints for his resignation.

Just hours later that same day, the Vice Chair of the Commission Jennifer Roller turned in a letter announcing she too would be leaving. Roller did not cite specific reasons for her departure.

Then on March 7, member Dr. Barbara Brothers turned in her resignation. Brothers told 21 News at the time of her resignation that she was saddened by the state of affairs in the district.

"In spite of our best efforts, it's clear we were at a dead end," Brothers said. "It was impossible for things to move forward by Krish [Mohip] or for the board to hold him responsible since certain leaders in the community and the teachers were not cooperative."

In their letter to Benner, Boccieri and Lepore-Hagan wrote, “We need to determine if this scheme is working/benefitting [sic] the students, improving the quality of education being provided in the district and—to the extent it is not—what needs to be changed to ensure that students in Youngstown City Schools are provided a fair and equitable education.”

Boccieri and Lepore-Hagan are scheduled to meet with Brenner and a member of the Academic Distress Commission in Youngstown on April 16.