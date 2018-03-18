H.S. basketball scores (3/16/18)

High school basketball scores from Saturday, March 17, 2018.More >>
LeBron James scored 33 points as part of a triple-double, Jordan Clarkson had a tiebreaking four-point play with 1:27 left and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Chicago Bulls 114-109 on Saturday night.
Zach Norvell Jr. had 28 points, Rui Hachimura added 25 and Gonzaga is headed back into the Sweet 16 with a 90-84 victory over Ohio State in the West Region on Saturday night.
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue remained in the locker room to start the second half of their game against the Chicago Bulls because of an illness.
Stephanie Mavunga scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as third-seeded Ohio State routed No. 14 George Washington 87-45 on Saturday to advance in the women's NCAA Tournament.
Columbus played the Philadelphia Union to a scoreless draw on Saturday to extend the Crew's unbeaten regular-season streak to 13 matches.
No. 4 seed Gonzaga (31-4) vs. No. 5 Ohio State (25-8)
High school basketball scores from Friday, March 16, 2018.
CJ McCollum scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers won their NBA-best 11th straight game with a 113-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night.
