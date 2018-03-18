H.S. basketball scores (3/16/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (3/16/18)

Posted: Updated:

Boy's PIAA State Basketball Playoffs 

Class AAAA 

Sharon 53 New Castle 42 

Class A 

Shanksville 53 Kennedy Catholic 77

Girl's PIAA State Basketball Playoffs 

Class AA 

Reynolds 13 Blairsville 38 

