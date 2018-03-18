H.S. basketball scores (3/17/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (3/17/18)

Boy's PIAA State Playoffs 

Class AAA 

Greenville 48 Lancaster Mennonite 50 2-OT 

Class AA 

West Middlesex 60 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 69 


Girl's PIAA State Playoffs 

Class A 

Kennedy Catholic 48 Bishop Carroll 58 

Farrell 38 Juniata Valley 68 


OHSAA Girl's State Championships 

Division I 

Solon 45 Pickerington Central 49  


Division II 

Gilmour Academy 37 Toledo Rogers  51

Division III 

Africentric 53 Versailles 47 

Division IV 

Minster 63 Ottoville 48 

