Struthers native and former NFL player turned lawyer gives advice on crisis management

An attorney for a porn actress who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump says she was threatened with physical harm.More >>
Donald Trump Jr.'s wife, Vanessa Trump, files for divorce in New York; the couple married in 2005 and have 5 children.More >>
The police chief in a Cleveland suburb where a shooting prompted the lockdown of a popular shopping mall says a suspect is in custody and a victim is hospitalized in stable condition.More >>
Supporters of capping Ohio's interest rates on payday loans are working to correct errors and resubmit petition language after their first try was rejected.More >>
An Ohio lawmaker has proposed making the Labrador retriever the official state dog.More >>
Former NFL player and Struthers native turned attorney John Gerak told a group at the "Western Reserve Chapter of Society for Human Resource Management" that in the face of a crisis, how a company reacts can make or break that company's reputation.More >>
After a string of problems for the Youngstown City School District, two Ohio lawmakers are asking for a study on the effectiveness of the Youngstown Plan, saying policy makers should put education before politics.More >>
A teenager has been charged in the stabbing death of a woman in a northeastern Pennsylvania home.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio man who ate Chipotle every day for the past 500 days says he is finally ready to eat something new.More >>
A jury has found a man guilty of all counts in the kidnapping, raping and killing of an Ohio State University student.More >>
Officials in Ohio are trying to determine what caused an air duct to fall from the ceiling at an indoor water park, injuring several people.More >>
A 155-year-old legend about buried federal gold appears to have caught the attention of the FBI.More >>
A former Philadelphia police officer accused of putting his adopted dog in a trash bag and dumping it at a park has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.More >>
Authorities say a man who took an SUV on a test drive stole the vehicle at gunpoint.More >>
By MARK SCOLFORO Associated PressMore >>
