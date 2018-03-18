Boardman fire working to put out 30-acre brush fire

Boardman Fire Department is working to fight flames from a 30-acre brush fire near Southern Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say Canfield and Beaver Townships were called for back up around 3 pm. Twenty firefighters were needed to put out the fire.

The brush fire is about 100 yards from the Field of Dreams baseball fields.

Authorities say no homes are near the area, but they were originally worried about electrical wiring nearby.

Fire crews are continuing to battle the flames kicked up by the wind.

Officials say the fire is mostly out.