More than 5,000 celebrated Swizzle Stick Day at Daffin's Candies

More than 5,000 people enjoyed themselves at Swizzle Stick Day at Daffin's Candies on Sunday.

The line wrapped around the factory in Hermitage.

Adults and kids had the chance to see how chocolate is made and received free swizzle sticks.

Daffin's Candies says this is their way of giving back to the community.

"We owe so much to the community. The community, they're our customers. They're very loyal to us. We are very loyal to them," said Stan Lefes, Daffin's wholesale district manager.

Daffin's Candies gave away around 100,000 pounds of chocolate to Sunday's visitors.