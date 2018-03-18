A chilly, but quiet weather pattern for the week ahead - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

By AJ Harris, Weekend Weather Anchor/Multi Media Journalist
Meteorologist AJ Harris's Forecast:

After a sunny and mild Sunday, the work week will start out a hair chillier with Monday's temperatures only reaching the mid 40's.

Monday will begin with sunshine, but clouds will increase as the day goes on.

Wednesday morning could bring a snow shower to the southern parts of the Valley. Aside from that small chance for snow midweek, and another chance over the weekend, the weather pattern will be fairly quiet this week!

Temperatures are expected to remain below seasonal averages for the first week of spring.

