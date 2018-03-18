Kendrick and Bridis homer as Penguins drop rubber match to Milwaukee

The Youngstown State baseball team dropped a 14-7 decision in the rubber match of its league-opening three-game series with Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon. The Penguins took an early 3-0 lead but the Panthers used a six-run second inning to take control on their way to earning the series win.

Andrew Kendrick collected an RBI single and hit his second home run of the series, a solo shot in the top of the fourth. The senior first baseman went 2-for-4 with two RBIs on the day. Trey Bridis went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run, his second of the season.

Web Charles went 2-for-4 with a single and an RBI double. Drew Dickerson registered an RBI single while Jeff Wehler, Blaze Glenn and Lucas Nasonti each recorded base hits as well.

After Trey Bridis led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch, Web Charles drove him in with a double down the right field line to give YSU an early lead.

Jeff Wehler then singled through the left side and Charles was able to score on an error to give the Penguins their second run. Blaze Glenn followed with a single of his own to put runners at the corners with nobody out. After Glenn was picked off at first base, Andrew Kendrick drove in Wehler with a single up the middle to put YSU in front 3-0.

Milwaukee took the lead in the top of the second inning on an RBI single by Devin Rybacki. The Panthers went on to score six runs in the frame on five hits and with the help of an error to go in front 6-3.

The Panthers scored three runs in the top of the fourth, two of which were on wild pitches, to push their lead to 9-3.

Andrew Kendrick led off the bottom of the fourth with his second homer in as many days. The senior blasted his third dinger of the season over the wall in left field to cut the UWM lead to 9-4.

Trey Bridis was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the fifth before Web Charles and Blaze Glenn each walked to load the bases. With two away, Drew Dickerson singled up the middle to drive in Bridis and pull the Penguins within four at 9-5.

In the top of the seventh inning, Zach Nogalski and Mitch Buban hit back-to-back, one-out singles to put runners at the corners before Nogalski scored on a wild pitch to put the Panthers ahead 10-5.

Oakland Scalan's two-run home run to right center in the top of the eighth gave Milwaukee some breathing room as they went up 12-5. The Panthers also added two runs in the top of the ninth.

Trey Bridis hit his second home run of the season in the bottom of the ninth when he sent a two-run shot over the wall in left center.

Zach Lopatka took the loss for the Penguins after surrendering six runs, three of them earned, on five hits over 1.2 innings. Jared Reklaitis allowed two runs on three hits over 4.2 innings of relief on his way to earning the win for UWM.

Dalton Earich, Jakob Brustoski and Austin Butler each tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen for Youngstown State.

The Penguins will be back in action on Tuesday at Kent State. First pitch at Schoonover Stadium is schedule for 4 p.m. ET.

Source: Youngstown State University