Ohio shopping mall locked down after shooting to reopen

The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructure

The Trump administration accused Russia on Thursday of a concerted, ongoing operation to hack and spy on the U.S. energy grid and other critical infrastructure

Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida university

Officials say multiple people have been killed and eight people have been taken to the hospital in the collapse of a bridge at a Florida university

With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearing

With the likely demise of Toys R Us, a piece of Americana is disappearing

End of an era: Toys R Us is going the way of stickball

End of an era: Toys R Us is going the way of stickball

A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida university

A doctor says his hospital received 10 injured people - two of them critically - from the pedestrian bridge collapse at a Florida university

The Latest: Doctor: Hospital got 10 injured in bridge fall

The Latest: Doctor: Hospital got 10 injured in bridge fall

Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10

Authorities said Friday that the cables suspending a pedestrian bridge were being tightened after a "stress test" when the 950-ton concrete span collapsed over traffic, killing at least six people and injuring 10

The attempted hacking of election systems in 21 states two years ago put the focus on the vulnerability of voter registration systems.

The attempted hacking of election systems in 21 states two years ago put the focus on the vulnerability of voter registration systems.

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato). In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo, Chicago resident Sonja Russell walks up to a voting machine to cast her ballot in Illinois primary elections at the city's new early voting super site in downtown Chicago. In Illinois, at...

(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato). In this Tuesday, March 13, 2018 photo, Chicago resident Sonja Russell walks up to a voting machine to cast her ballot in Illinois primary elections at the city's new early voting super site in downtown Chicago. In Illinois, at...

Another explosion has been reported in Austin, Texas, and emergency officials were responding to early reports of two men injured.

Another explosion has been reported in Austin, Texas, and emergency officials were responding to early reports of two men injured.

(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). A bomb detecting unit walks along a street near the scene of an explosion, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

(Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP). A bomb detecting unit walks along a street near the scene of an explosion, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Austin, Texas.

The Latest: Another explosion reported in bomb-wary Austin

The Latest: Another explosion reported in bomb-wary Austin

"Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends.

"Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends.

(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...

(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...

Florida bridge collapse: Road underneath Miami bridge bustled with drivers out on the most ordinary and unthreatening of life's tasks _ driving home from work, to the doctor when seconds would separate those who died and those who lived.

Florida bridge collapse: Road underneath Miami bridge bustled with drivers out on the most ordinary and unthreatening of life's tasks _ driving home from work, to the doctor when seconds would separate those who...

Bridge collapse: Out on errands, killed in an instant

Bridge collapse: Out on errands, killed in an instant

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...

A popular suburban Cleveland shopping mall that locked down Saturday after a shooting on the property is set to reopen.

Beachwood Place Mall says in a Facebook post that the mall would reopen at its normal time of noon Sunday.

Beachwood police say a man suspected of shooting a male acquaintance in the leg during an altercation around 3 p.m. Saturday outside the mall is in custody. The man who was shot is in custody as well.

Police say cash and a handgun were recovered.

A 17-year-old girl was also treated at a hospital Saturday after a report of shots being fired near the mall's main entrance. Police provided no further details about that incident.

Beachwood is about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of downtown Cleveland.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)