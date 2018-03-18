Steelers sign LB Jon Bostic to 2-year deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed inside linebacker Jon Bostic to a two-year contract.More >>
The Youngstown State baseball team dropped a 14-7 decision in the rubber match of its league-opening three-game series with Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon.More >>
During the winter a couple hours a day, four times a week, anyone can run at Youngstown State's Watson and Tressel Training Site (WATTS) for free. That one decision changed everything for local high school track and field teams.More >>
Moschella, whose been a high school basketball coach for nearly four decades, says he has never abused a player.More >>
High school basketball scores from Saturday, March 17, 2018.More >>
LeBron James scored 33 points as part of a triple-double, Jordan Clarkson had a tiebreaking four-point play with 1:27 left and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Chicago Bulls 114-109 on Saturday night.More >>
Zach Norvell Jr. had 28 points, Rui Hachimura added 25 and Gonzaga is headed back into the Sweet 16 with a 90-84 victory over Ohio State in the West Region on Saturday night.More >>
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue remained in the locker room to start the second half of their game against the Chicago Bulls because of an illness.More >>
