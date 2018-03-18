Major fundraiser that helps men and women on their cancer journey

Many gathered for a spring brunch and fashion show at Avion on the Water Banquet Center Sunday morning.

The fundraiser for Yellow Brick Place raises money to help men and women walk through their cancer journey.

Yellow Brick is a cancer wellness center where everything offered is free. The wellness center has a wig bank for women who are going through chemo treatment.

The center also provides support groups.

Money from the event continues the dream of Donna Detwiler who was a co-founder who worked five years to open Yellow Brick Place in 2015.

Donna passed away last year.

Donna's daughter, Courtney Stasko says, "She set it up for sustainability and you can see that. Since her passing, this organization has gone above and beyond what she envisioned."

Yellow Brick Place serves women in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties along with men who have prostate cancer.