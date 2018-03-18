Major fundraiser that helps men and women on their cancer journey

Facebook suspends Cambridge Analytica, a data-analysis firm that worked for the Trump campaign over suspected.More >>
Boardman Fire Department was working to fight flames from a 30-acre brush fire near Southern Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.More >>
A Lawrence County man died the night of St. Patrick's Day after he was thrown from his pickup truck that crashed in Hickory Township.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty where it's appropriate under current law.More >>
Many gathered for a spring brunch and fashion show at Avion on the Water Banquet Center Sunday morning.More >>
More than 5,000 people enjoyed themselves at Swizzle Stick Day at Daffin's Candies on Sunday.More >>
The parent company of Cedar Point amusement park in northern Ohio is partnering with a nearby university to offer a new degree program to train students for management jobs in the tourism industry.More >>
Police say a man is dead and a woman is in custody in what investigators are calling a homicide in northwestern Pennsylvania.More >>
A teenager has been charged in the stabbing death of a woman in a northeastern Pennsylvania home.More >>
Authorities say a missing Pennsylvania teenager and a 45-year-old man who frequently signed her out of school without her parents' permission have been located in Mexico.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio man who ate Chipotle every day for the past 500 days says he is finally ready to eat something new.More >>
A jury has found a man guilty of all counts in the kidnapping, raping and killing of an Ohio State University student.More >>
Officials in Ohio are trying to determine what caused an air duct to fall from the ceiling at an indoor water park, injuring several people.More >>
A 155-year-old legend about buried federal gold appears to have caught the attention of the FBI.More >>
A former Philadelphia police officer accused of putting his adopted dog in a trash bag and dumping it at a park has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.More >>
