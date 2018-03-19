A quiet Monday but a wild first week of Spring ahead

Monday will go from mostly to partly sunny and highs will be in the upper 40s.

Spring begins Tuesday officially starting at12:15 PM.

Tuesday will stay largely dry with highs in the low 40s, but ti's the late evening that we are keeping a close eye on. Snow is possible, especially for areas south of Route 224 starting late on Tuesday and continuing on Wednesday. This would impact travel on Wednesday and accumulations are possible with the snow as well.

Models are currently in disagreement on the track and accumulation totals so check back as more data becomes available.

After the snow moves out Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will feature sunshine with highs cooler in the upper 30s and mid-40s.

More rain and snow is on the way for Saturday.