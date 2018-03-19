New Castle church organist accused of stealing collection money

The theft could be as much as $15,000

A Lawrence County man who works as an organist for two Catholic churches in New Castle is accused of stealing thousands of dollars in collection donations from one of those churches.

Forty-one-year-old James Hackett of Wampum has been arrested on charges of theft and receiving stolen property.

Police say officials at St. Joseph Church on Cascade Street hired a private investigator after they began to notice that money collected during masses was disappearing from the church safe.

The agency says it installed a secret surveillance camera which recorded Hackett taking money from the safe.

The investigation was turned over to New Castle Police Detectives who planted marked bills in the safe.

Police say Hackett left St. Joseph after Sunday's service and went to St. Mary's Church of North Street where he is also an organist.

According to investigators, Hackett returned to St. Joseph where they say they spotted him taking a handful of money from church envelopes being stored in the safe.

Hackett left the church but didn't get far before police pulled him over in his car.

Police say they found $1,200 dollars in Hackett's pocket.

Under interrogation, officers say Hackett confessed to stealing money at least three Sunday's each month since November.

Although police are still working to determine how much money was stolen, it's estimated that the theft amounts to between $10,000 and $15,000.

Bond was set at $10,000 during Hackett's arraignment before a district magistrate.

He's free on bond awaiting a preliminary hearing set for March 28.