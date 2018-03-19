East Liverpool clears mudslide from one lane of Dresden Ave. - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

A temporary traffic light has been installed

East Liverpool clears mudslide from one lane of Dresden Ave.

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio -

Drivers can once again travel along part of East Liverpool's Dresden Avenue shut down by a mudslide, but they still may be delayed.

City officials tell 21 New that they have cleared enough of the debris to open one lane between the Dresden Drive Thru and McKee Street.

In order to control traffic the city has put up temporary traffic lights and drivers are asked to be cautious.

Work will continue to open the other lane.

