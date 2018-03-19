Victim says he followed robbery suspect from Youngstown to Austintown

A man who tells police he was robbed at gunpoint in Youngstown says he followed the suspect to Austintown.

A 23-year-old man told police he was at the Petra Gas Mart on South Avenue early Sunday when a man holding a gun said “Give me everything. I have a fully decked out Glock.”

The victim says he handed the gunman $250 because he didn't want to get shot.

But the victim says he got in his car and called 9-1-1 as he followed the suspect's truck to Austintown where police pulled him over on Mahoning Avenue.

Police recorded the information and told the victim to follow-up with detectives.

There is no indication on the police report that the suspect, a 25-year-old Austintown man was arrested at the time of the traffic stop.