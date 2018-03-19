Pennsylvania H.S. basketball playoffs - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pennsylvania H.S. basketball playoffs

Posted: Updated:

Monday, March 19th

Class A
Kennedy Catholic vs Bishop Carroll
7:30 pm Gateway High School

Class AAAA
Sharon vs Quaker Valley
7:00 pm New Castle High School 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms