Salem chamber hosting Tuesday job fair

The Salem Chamber of Commerce will host a Spring Job Fair Tuesday as a staffing company looks for factory workers.

Staff Right Services says they are seeking to fill full-time positions for companies in Salem Columbiana and surrounding areas.

According to a Staff Right, pay starts at $10 per hour and up depending on experience.

They're looking for assemblers, factory laborers, and injection molding supervisors.

On-site applications and interviews will be held on Tuesday, March 20th from10 am to 2 pm at the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce, 713 East State Street, Salem.

Applicants must bring two forms of ID and pass a pre-employment drug screen and background check before placement.