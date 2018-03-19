Warren man charged with assault for allegedly failing to reveal AIDS status

A Warren man is behind bars in the Trumbull County Jail on four charges of felonious assault for allegedly failing to reveal his AIDS status.

39-year-old Peter Olivarez was indicted by a Trumbull County Grand Jury in January.

According to the indictment, Olivarez allegedly engaged in sexual contact with at least one other person between 2013-2014.

The indictment says that Olivarez knew he had tested positive for AIDS, the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, but did not tell the other person.

Olivarez is being held in the jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on March 27th.