3 Valley state park beaches temporarily become dog exercise parks

The dog days of summer may not be among us yet, but the Ohio Department of Natural Resource is letting nearly three dozen state parks go to the dogs.

ODNR announced that a group of state park beaches have been designated as "dog exercise" parks.

Three Valley beaches, including those a Guilford Lake State Park, Lake Milton, and Mosquito Lake are included, as well as nearby Pymatuning Lake State Park in Andover and West Branch State Park in Ravenna.

The initiative is new to state parks in Ohio and will run through Friday, May 18th.

On Saturday, May 19, all public park beaches will resume normal operational rules, which includes no pets on the beach or in the public swimming area.

Dogs under control of their owner or handler in the designated dog exercise areas will not be required to be on a leash while the designation is in effect.

32 state parks are included in the list. They include:

Central Ohio – Alum Creek, A.W. Marion, Buckeye Lake, Deer Creek, Delaware, Lake Logan and Madison Lake.

Northeast Ohio – Findley, Geneva, Guilford Lake, Jefferson Lake, Lake Milton, Mosquito Lake, Portage Lakes, Punderson, Pymatuning and West Branch.

Northwest Ohio – Maumee Bay.

Southeast Ohio – Salt Fork.

Southwest Ohio – Buck Creek, Caesar Creek, Cowan Lake, East Fork, Grand Lake St. Marys, Hueston Woods, Indian Lake, Kiser Lake, Lake Loramie, Paint Creek, Pike Lake,Rocky Fork and Stonelick.