AG: Franklin County man indicted for trafficking Youngstown juvenile, others

A Franklin County man is facing six charges after an alert Sheriff Deputy noticed the signs of human trafficking- leading to the rescue of a juvenile from Youngstown.

According to the Ohio Attorney General, Mike DeWine, the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, which is part of Ohio Attorney General DeWine's Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, began investigating the case in 2017.

28-year-old Antwan Williams Sr. was indicted Monday on charges of trafficking in persons, pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, and promoting prostitution.

According to DeWine's office, the investigation found that Williams allegedly advertised his victims online for commercial sex and child pornography.

The victims reportedly included a woman from Columbus, a woman from Georgia, and a juvenile victim from Youngstown.

"This case highlights the importance of knowing the warning signs of human trafficking, and reporting any suspicious situations," said Attorney General DeWine. "I'm pleased that we are able to help these victims and prevent this suspect from continuing to harm others."

"Many law enforcement officers in our community come across important links to human trafficking cases throughout their daily activities. It is excellent police work such as the information Deputy Copas passed to our Task Force, that leads to the rescue of 3 human trafficking victims," said Sergeant Mark Rapp, the Director of the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.



The case is being prosecuted by the office of Franklin County Prosecutor's Office.